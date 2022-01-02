Alberto Torres (Heat) state hospitals, in São Gonçalo, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro; Adão Pereira Nunes, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense; and Roberto Chabo, in Araruama, Região dos Lagos, set a record together for organs, tissues and bones collected and sent to the State Transplant Center in the last eleven months. More than 373 organs were captured, including 15 hearts, which benefited more than 600 people.

The three hospitals are managed by the Institute for Development, Education and Health Care (Ideas), in partnership with the State Health Department (SES), and are among the first units in the state of Rio de Janeiro in capturing organs. Urgency and emergency units, hospitals are specialized in helping patients with multiple traumas. The information was released today (2) by the press center of the government of Rio de Janeiro.

Record

Second place in the ranking Adão Pereira Nunes Hospital, also known as Hospital de Saracuruna, registered 100 brain death protocols in 2020. With the intervention of the Intra-Hospital Organ and Tissue Donation Commission for Transplantation team (CIHDOTT ), 45 captures of effective organs were carried out.

The coordinator of the Adão Pereira Nunes Hospital commission, nurse Gilberto Malvar, celebrated the result. “Among these captures, we obtained 10 hearts (historical record), one lung, three pancreas, 37 livers, 70 kidneys, 77 corneas, one bone and one skin capture. This has resulted in saving approximately 125 lives through solid organ transplantation and improving the quality of life of around 300 people through tissue transplantation,” said Malvar.

The family authorization rate for organ donation at Saracuruna Hospital is 75% and is considered quite significant. However, not all authorized cases go to donation due to contraindications that arise during the process. The unit is the record holder in terms of funding, having won first place in the awards given by the Rio de Janeiro State Transplant Program, said Malvar.

Generosity

The Roberto Chabo Hospital, located in the municipality of Araruama, Região dos Lagos, also saved lives throughout 2021. More than 24 organs were collected, in addition to tissues and bones, which served more than 150 people. Nurse Michele Guedes said that one of the last fundraising processes took place in mid-November, after the family of a 20-year-old young man, victim of a motorcycle accident, authorized the donation.

“The body of the patient, who died a few days after entering the unit, left the Intensive Care Center to the applause of doctors, nurses, support staff and administrative staff. It was an act of thanks. The family was welcomed by our team for the generosity of donating the organs of the loved one, which transformed the lives of other people”, said Michele.

The team at the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in São Gonçalo, managed to benefit about 200 patients who were waiting in line for transplants, thanks to the capture of 51 organs.

According to information from the government of Rio de Janeiro, on the days of recruitment, a task force is set up in each hospital. When a potential donor is identified and the medical team visualizes the donation of organs whose capture and transport has to be done within four hours, such as the heart, the commission team calls the State Transplant Center. The center then sends helicopters and even Military Police scouts, so that the patient on the other side can receive the transplant at the right time.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?