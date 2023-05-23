Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

05/23/2023 – 1:57 am

Whoever wants to rent a room or commercial complex in Leblon spends around R$ 163.68 for each square meter. The district registered an increase of +1.8% in the value of commercial rent in April and helped to consolidate the city of Rio de Janeiro as owner of the neighborhoods with the most expensive commercial properties for rent in Brazil.

The survey carried out by FipeZAP+ analyzed the prices of commercial properties of up to 200 m², including halls, rooms and commercial stores in 10 Brazilian cities.

Despite having the most expensive neighborhoods in the country, the city of Rio de Janeiro has an average sale price of R$8,779/m², behind São Paulo, with an average price per m² of R$9,996/m².

Check out the 10 neighborhoods with the most expensive commercial rent in Brazil (value per m²)

Leblon (Rio de Janeiro-RJ) BRL 163.68

Ipanema (Rio de Janeiro-RJ) BRL 91.94

Itaim Bibi (Sao Paulo-SP) BRL 73.55

Vila Olímpia (São Paulo-SP) BRL 69.26

Pinheiros (São Paulo-SP) BRL 66.36

Jardins (São Paulo-SP) BRL 64.64

jd. Flamboyant (Sao Paulo-SP) BRL 62.50

Botafogo (Rio de Janeiro-RJ) BRL 61.49

Corner (Florianópolis-SC) R$ 60.04

Bela Vista (SP) BRL 59.83

Check out the 10 neighborhoods with the most expensive properties for sale in Brazil (value per m²)

Leblon (Rio de Janeiro-RJ) BRL 28,684

Ipanema (Rio de Janeiro-RJ) BRL 22,970

Botafogo (Rio de Janeiro-RJ) BRL 13,144

Itaim Bibi (Sao Paulo-SP) BRL 12,383

Pinheiros (São Paulo-SP) BRL 12,190

Corner (Florianópolis-SC) BRL 12,063

Jardins (São Paulo-SP) BRL 12,053

Vila Olimpia (São Paulo-SP) BRL 12,000

Batel (Curitiba-) BRL 11,143

Icaraí (Niterói-RJ) BRL 10,427

In terms of rental return, Salvador leads among the surveyed cities. The capital of Bahia has a rate of return on commercial rent of 8.63% per year. In sequence comes Campinas (7.16%), São Paulo (6.16%), Brasília (5.96%), Porto Alegre (5.78%), Florianópolis (5.65%), Belo Horizonte (5. 48%), Rio de Janeiro (5.36%), Niterói (5.23%) and Curitiba (4.83%).























