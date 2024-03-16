Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 19:54

Amid the heat wave in the country, the thermal sensation in the city of Rio de Janeiro exceeded 60ºC this Saturday, the 16th, the highest result in at least a decade, reported the Operations Center of Rio City Hall. The thermal sensation reached 60.1ºC at 10:20 am at the Guaratiba monitoring station, a neighborhood in the west of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The result was the highest ever recorded since the Rio Alert System – the body responsible for the Rio City Hall's official rain warning – began taking measurements in 2014. “The thermal sensation is a heat index calculated from data from temperature and relative humidity. The higher the temperature and relative humidity of the air, the greater the thermal sensation in this region will be”, explained the Operations Center of Rio City Hall, in a note. The previous record had also been recorded in Guaratiba, a thermal sensation of 59.7ºC, on November 18 last year.

“The Guaratiba region has some geographical characteristics that favor the occurrence of high temperatures and relative humidity, especially in the morning. This region is humid, due to its proximity to the ocean, and is usually influenced by hot winds from the north in the morning”, explained the operations center in the note.

The maximum temperature in the city, this Saturday, was recorded in Irajá, in the north of the capital of Rio de Janeiro: 40.3ºC. The forecast is that the heat will be even more intense this Sunday, the 17th, with a maximum temperature of 42°C, again with a thermal sensation above 50°C. “To protect yourself from intense heat, simply follow the recommendations of the Municipal Health Department: stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities between 10 am and 4 pm, use sunscreen, wear light clothing, among others”, recommended the municipal body. .