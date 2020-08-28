A man walks past graffiti against President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro. SERGIO MORAES / Reuters

Rio de Janeiro loses part of its charms every day. The most famous state in Brazil walks without a compass and can barely take care of its citizens from covid-19. Two weeks ago, without any indication that the contagions were under control, shops, churches, sports areas and leisure areas were reopened. Hospitals have become a grim portrait of the state’s healthcare system, with detainees for alleged provider fraud. Some of the professionals subcontracted by the state and municipal public health, who work on the front line, are not charging. In the midst of this chaos, the number of infections in Rio de Janeiro rose again after relaxing the quarantine two weeks ago. There are already more than 111,000 confirmed cases – almost half of what is recorded in entire countries like Italy and Spain, former epicenters of the disease – and almost 10,000 deaths.

According to him covidimeter, a tool developed by researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro to measure the transmissibility of the disease, the contagion rate is 1.48. Epidemiologists recommend that economic and leisure activities be resumed only when the rate is less than 1, that is, when a sick person contaminates less than one person. The de-escalation started before that rate was reached.

Governor Wilson Witzel’s project – investigated for alleged diversion of money in the purchase of respirators and threatened by a process of impeachment– to install field hospitals has also failed. Of the seven that had been planned, only the one in the legendary Maracaná stadium and the one in the municipality of São Gonçalo have been opened. The others are late. The one in São Gonçalo was inaugurated on June 18, but only with part of the planned beds. The Maracana field hospital was the first to open, on May 9, and became a symbol of Rio de Janeiro’s health chaos. Installed next to the football stadium, it suffers from the high turnover of medical personnel, the lack of medicines, equipment and protective material; respirators are bad or broken.

“When I went to attach the ventilator to a patient, the machine stopped working. We took another machine and the same thing happened, and with the next one too. There were five broken machines. At the sixth, we managed to couple it. The patient survived that shift, but died later. I cannot say if it was due to that event or the complexity of his condition, ”says an intensivist physiotherapist who has worked in the field hospital since it opened and has resisted the most precarious conditions, free of charge and forced to rest in his own car.

Another problem is the lack of experienced doctors. “On my first shift, on a Sunday night, the team doctor had graduated on Wednesday. She graduated days earlier to work in an intensive care unit for a highly complex new illness. She had very good will. But the problem is that that day the team was made up of ten doctors, and all ten had graduated on Wednesday. There was no head doctor with more experience ”, explains the same physiotherapist.

A resident anesthetist at a public hospital in the city performed a 24-hour shift at the Maracana unit at the end of May. She never came back. She worked on the rapid response team and intubated critically ill patients. Like the physical therapist, she also slept in her car. “What most caught my attention was the lack of drugs and equipment to intubate. Had I been faced with a difficult airway, it would have been almost impossible to intubate the patient. There were no video laryngoscopes, no guide. For a difficult airway we were totally out of supply and, during the 24 hours that I was there, I prayed not to find any, “he said. The doctor said that drugs such as neuromuscular blockers, necessary for intubation, and adrenaline, used in cardiac arrests, were lacking.

He also reported the lack of experienced doctors to provide guidance in emergency situations and the lack of training to treat covid-19. “After a few hours there, I already knew that I was not going to return. We were not taught to heal everyone or make everyone live forever, but it is not pleasant to know that we cannot use all our resources because basic things are missing and we see that patients die faster than they should or evolve worse than what they should, ”he says.

The president of the Regional Council of Physiotherapy of Rio de Janeiro (Crefito), Wilen Heil e Silva, declared that he had received complaints about the use of respirators incompatible with covid-19, since they contaminated the environment with the virus. El Crefito made two inspections in the Maracaná field hospital. He even found a room reserved for the storage of respirators in poor condition. “We find ourselves in a very precarious situation. Medicines, respirators, equipment were missing, ”he said. The Council had to intervene to regularize the hours of physiotherapists and criticized the value of the remuneration, below the salary floor of the union. Once the inspections were completed, Crefito sent a report on the conditions of the field hospital to the Rio de Janeiro Prosecutor’s Office.

Following complaints of irregularities in the purchase of equipment, the state government broke the contract with the company that had to manage the seven field hospitals and announced that it would manage them directly. The Ministry of Health has already changed its owner twice since the start of the pandemic. Fernando Ferry, the last to resign after a month in office, resigned under pressure to maintain field hospitals. A few days earlier, the Secretariat had published a document recommending the closure. The state, which is going through serious financial difficulties, would pay about 166 million dollars for the seven hospitals. The occupancy rate of field hospitals has decreased, but scientists at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro predict that it will increase after the deconfinement measures.

Neck masks

As the crisis in the State worsens, a good part of the inhabitants of the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro skip the quarantine and congregate in beaches, bars, parks and shopping centers. The resumption of activities has served as a false signal that the pandemic is already under control and the movement in the street has increased significantly.

It is also common to see people without a mask or wearing it around their neck or with their nose uncovered. It occurs in all social classes and everywhere: in the metropolitan region, on the southern beaches —such as Ipanema, Leblon and Copacabana—, in the favelas and in commercial areas of Baixada Fluminense and the western zone. Public transport remains crowded, due to poor coordination by mayors and poor supervision by companies.

Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella has also allowed churches and shopping centers to open and street vendors to work. In addition, it has anticipated the opening of shops and hairdressers, which resumed activity on Saturday, and has announced that the Maracana football matches will be played with the public from July 10. Popular shopping centers, such as the Sahara and the Mercadão de Madureira, known for crowding consumers, are open. You can also stroll along the Calçadão, the promenade.

“We have never done the lockdown properly. One of the reasons is structural: people live and work in poor conditions. The other is politics. Clear information on how to isolate yourself, how to wear a mask, how to wash your hands, is not given, and has not been given. There is no official propaganda about it. On the contrary, the authorities do not lead by example. It is very difficult, ”says Ligia Bahía, a public health specialist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. “Besides not being socially isolated, we don’t wear masks or have alcohol gel. Several countries have provided soap and water in public places for people to wash their hands, ”he adds.

As of Monday, the State of Rio de Janeiro had 111,883 confirmed cases and 9,848 deaths from covid-19, of which 6,417 have occurred in the capital, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The State has a fatality rate of 9%, more than double the national average, which is 4.3%. In the capital, the fatality rate is even higher, 11.3%.

The Ministry of Health has informed EL PAÍS that, at the beginning of the construction of the field hospitals, 80 state-of-the-art respirators were supplied. The ministry has also denied the lack of medicines and personal protective equipment for professionals, and has said that the coordinators of Physiotherapy and Social Assistance had been replaced. “In principle, any assistance contract that affects the operation and patient care will not be suspended,” the office reported in a statement.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in America

– Search engine: The de-escalation by municipalities

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– Click here to subscribe to the newsletter daily on the pandemic