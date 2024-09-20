The university’s request came after students failed to comply with a court order last Tuesday (17.Sep); the occupation has already lasted 56 days

THE TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) determined this 6th fair (20.Sep.2024) the immediate evacuation of the Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro). The court had given the students a 24-hour deadline to leave the premises, however, the deadline expired on the 5th.ª fair (19.set), at 1 pm and was violated by the occupation movement. The decision also determines the charging of a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand.

The occupation of the university’s rectory and buildings, which has already lasted 56 days, has resulted in the use of police force, as determined by the TJ-RJ, following a court decision. Despite this, the rectory asks that students “leave on your own initiative and peacefully, complying with the court decision, so that there is no use of police force based on this decision”.

Watch (6min50s):

The federal deputy Glauber Braga (Psol) and three other students were arrested on the 6th20th fair (20.set) by the officers and forwarded to the Police City. Node official profile from the occupation of Uerj on Instagram, the protesters condemned the police action: “We are back to the times of dictatorship”. In response to the determination of a daily fine of R$10,000 for identified students, the student movement advises students to hide their faces during demonstrations.

Students have been occupying the rectory since July 26 in protest against changes to the rules for granting scholarships and student assistance grants to undergraduate students.

Watch (34s):

UNDERSTAND AEDA 038/2024

It establishes, among other measures, that the Food Aid will be paid only to students whose courses are based on campuses that do not yet have a university restaurant. The value of the Food Aid will be R$300, paid in monthly installments, according to budget availability.

Furthermore, the UERJ act establishes as a limit for receiving aid and the Social Vulnerability Support Grant the following: having a gross family income per person equal to or less than half the minimum wage in effect at the time the grant is granted. Currently, this amount is equivalent to up to R$706. To receive aid, income must be proven through the ASE (Socioeconomic Assessment System).

According to UERJ, the new rules exclude 1,200 students, who no longer meet the requirements to receive scholarships. At the end of July, UERJ said that vulnerability scholarships were created under the exceptional regime of the pandemic and that their payment was conditional on the existence of resources.

Furthermore, it says that, under the current rules, aid continues to be offered to 9,500 students out of a total of 28,000 Uerj students. “All young people in socioeconomic vulnerability continue to be served, considering that the program prioritizes quota students and students with a per capita family income of half the minimum wage”.