The councilors unanimously voted in favor of a bill to temporarily suspend matches in the event of racism and to suspend permanently if this happens repeatedly. The match also stops if the racism comes from an entire group of spectators.

According to the deputy who took the initiative for the law, the new racism against Real Madrid player Vinícius last month in Valencia reinforced the need for stricter rules. The director called the support for the bill “an important step in the fight against racism in football stadiums.” The governor has yet to approve the law.

Since coming to Madrid in 2018, 22-year-old Vinícius has regularly been the victim of racist expressions. Last month things went wrong in the away match against Valencia. Three people were fined 5,000 euros and banned from visiting sports stadiums for a year.

