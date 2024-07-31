From the Newsroom – with information from Agência Brasili From the Newsroom – with information from Agência Brasil https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-informacoes-de-agencia-brasil/ 07/31/2024 – 11:48

A Rio de Janeiro’s city hall obtained authorization from the courts to hold the auction for the sale of the Gasômetro land, located in the city’s port area. The auction will therefore take place at 2:30 pm this Wednesday, the 31st.

O Flamengo wants to buy the land to build its new stadium. The club’s board of directors approved the bid offer on Monday the 29th.

The auction had been suspended by a preliminary decision by Judge Marcelo Barbi Gonçalves, of the 2nd Region Federal Regional Court (TRF2). However, the city government obtained authorization for the procedure today from the Presidency of TRF2.

“The auction of the property, open to all interested parties, and which aims to renew the urban area of ​​the Port Zone, will take place today at 2:30 pm,” says a note from the city hall.

Sports arena

The notice provides for a minimum bid of R$138.2 million and the obligation for the winner to build a sports arena with the potential to generate a minimum flow of 70,000 people at the location. The highest bid will be the winner of the bidding.

The project must be accompanied by an urban mobility plan that prioritizes the use of public transportation and pedestrian access in the vicinity. It must also promote urban integration with the surrounding area, through coexistence with surrounding establishments, such as shops, bars, restaurants and museums.

The site, where manufactured gas warehouses operated, is close to Rodoviária Novo Rio and has been unused since 2005. The land was acquired by the city government in 2012 and later transferred to the Porto Maravilha Real Estate Investment Fund, managed by Caixa Econômica Federal.