Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 16:46

Rio de Janeiro recorded a new thermal sensation record this Sunday morning, the 17th, in Guaratiba, in the west zone, with 62.3ºC. The previous record had been broken this Saturday, the 16th, in the same region, with 60.1ºC. It is the highest thermal sensation recorded since 2014, when these measurements began to be taken.

The thermal sensation is a heat index calculated from data on air temperature, but also humidity.

The higher the temperature and relative humidity of the air, the greater the thermal sensation.

The Guaratiba region is especially humid due to its proximity to the ocean and is usually influenced by hot winds in the morning.

According to the Alerta Rio system, the heat continues on Monday, the 18th, with maximum temperatures predicted to be around 39ºC and thermal sensations above 50ºC. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy, but no rain is expected.

The heat wave that has raised thermometers and caused cities to break temperature records for March at the end of summer, mainly in the Center-South, is only expected to leave the country in autumn.

According to the meteorology company Climatempo, the forecast is that it will last until Wednesday, the 20th, that is, at the beginning of the new season. In some capitals, there may even be a sudden drop in temperature.

Heat waves are generated by atmospheric blockages caused by large high atmospheric pressure systems, according to Climatempo's definition.

The consequence of this is consecutive days with temperatures up to 5°C above average, which puts human health at risk.

With the displacement of the high pressure center from the South to São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, the wave inaugurated a second phase on Saturday, the 16th, which lasts until Wednesday, the 20th.

The areas with the most intense heat are especially in cities in the Southeast and Midwest.