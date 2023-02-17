Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – With the splendor of its samba schools, Rio de Janeiro celebrates its famous carnival on Sunday, February 19, and on Monday, marked this year by greater optimism after the change of government and the end of pandemic restrictions.

While hundreds of street “blocos” continue to animate the streets with their carnival troupes since last week, the “escolas” finalize the details of their sumptuous parades in the Sambódromo.

“We always do our best. We don’t have schedules, we work at dawn. Everything to make the public happy,” Rogerio Sampaio, one of the many members of the Viradouro school who has spent the last few months making costumes in the sheds of the school, told AFP. City of Samba, in the center of Rio.

The city will officially surrender to the arms of the party when ‘King Momo’ symbolically receives the keys to the city this Friday from the mayor, Eduardo Paes, who defines the carnival as “the greatest show on Earth”.

The Independent League of Samba Schools (LIESA) expects an audience of 100,000 people per night at the Sambódromo, counting the more than 70,000 spectators that fit in the venue and the members of the 12 schools.

A member of the Unidos de Capim Branco Samba School (ESUCAB) poses with a recycled carnival costume in Capim Branco, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on February 15, 2023. © DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP

In addition to being the first carnival without sanitary restrictions, it is the first since the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed the Presidency, after defeating the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, a critic of the party.

“Light” after the “darkness”

The groups have between 60 and 70 minutes to parade along Avenida Marqués de Sapucaí (official name of the Sambódromo) and impress the juries, who will analyze categories such as the theme of the parade, samba, percussion drums, costumes and floats.

Women participate in the “Loucura Suburbana” bloco, organized by workers and patients of the Nise da Silveira Municipal Psychiatric Hospital, in the Engenho de Dentro neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on February 16, 2023 © MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

With their elaborate costumes, their giant cars and their frenetic dance, the “escolas”, born in the favelas of Rio, tell different stories.

In recent years, they have more or less explicitly denounced the Bolsonaro government, criticized for having undermined the rights of minorities.

And in this year’s parades, which they began to prepare at the beginning of the past, they return to address social and political themes, such as Brazil’s African roots, emblematic characters of the samba or the cultural traditions of the disadvantaged northeast region.

“Carnival is a mirror of Brazil in dialogue with popular culture,” Leandro Vieira, artistic director of Imperatriz Leopoldinense, told Veja magazine.

Rio de Janeiro Carnival 2023 © Gustavo IZUS / AFP

“It is a moment in which Brazil (…) whether in popular culture or in the political field, needs to reaffirm what is best. It is not a coincidence, it is the light after the darkness,” he added.

Thus, Imperatriz will talk about Lampiao, the most famous bandit in the history of Brazil, considered a hero by some and a mere bandit by others.

Mangueira will pay tribute to the state of Bahia and its African roots, and will include the new Minister of Culture, singer Margareth Menezes, among its more than 3,000 members.

At least two other schools will bring northeastern cultures to the catwalk, such as Mocidade and Tuiutí.

Grande Río, champion of the parade in 2022, will honor the singer Zeca Pagodinho, a living icon of samba and the Carioca culture of music, ice cold beer and friendship.

A member of the “Loucura Suburbana” bloco, organized by workers and patients of the Nise da Silveira Municipal Psychiatric Hospital, poses in the Engenho neighborhood of Dentro in Rio de Janeiro, on February 16, 2023. © MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

The traditional Portela school celebrates its centenary with an “entanglement” about its own history. And Salgueiro will remember “carnivalesco” Joãosinho Trinta, who modernized Rio’s parades in the late 1980s by introducing ostentatious floats and other daring proposals.

Millions for the local economy

In addition to his usual social criticism, “this year Sapucaí is a great expression of joy, of life and achievements, of situations overcome,” Adair Rocha, director of the Department of Culture at the Rio State University, told AFP. de Janeiro.

The Mayor’s Office estimates that the carnival -including the Sambadrome and the street carnival- will move 4,500 million reais (USD 880 million) in the local economy this year, including an expected hotel occupancy of more than 95%.

In the street carnival they project the participation of five million people, for which the Mayor’s Office installed 34,000 public toilets throughout the city.

The public cleaning service collects about 1,000 tons of waste every year during the holidays.