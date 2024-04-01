Amount refers to vacation accumulated during the period in which the former advisor was away from TCE-RJ due to being investigated for corruption

The Rio de Janeiro Court prohibited this Monday (April 1, 2024) that Domingos Brazão, identified by the Federal Police as one of the masterminds behind the murder of Marielle Franco, from receiving R$581,000 in vacation accrued as an advisor to the TCE-RJ ( Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro). Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 108 kB).

During the period in question, of 420 days, Brazão was away from his role after being arrested for corruption in 2017. He was only authorized to resume his activities in 2022, however, he received full salary and benefits until then.

The initial request, filed by the federal deputy Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ). Judge Georgia Vasconcelos' decision considers that, as a civil servant, the payment is not in accordance with the Statute of Public Servants of Rio de Janeiro.

Article 11, which defines the conditions for a civil servant to be considered in office, even if he is away, says in its sections 9 and 10: “confinement to prison, if acquitted after all” It is “preventive suspension, if acquitted after all”, respectively.

“The acquittal/innocence of the public servant is demanded, which has not yet occurred, because there is no news of the trial of the processes that culminated in the counselor's dismissal.”, ponders the decision. The case in question is being processed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The request also signals the urgency of the TCE-RJ subpoena, as payments are close to being made. The decision must be complied with within 24 hours.

Domingos Brazão is in pre-trial detention for being identified as one of the masterminds behind the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in March 2018. The other 2 involved are his brother, the federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão; and the head of the State Civil Police, Rivaldo Barbosa.