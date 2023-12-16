Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/12/2023 – 18:17

On the day that Rio de Janeiro has another weekend of heat and full beaches, a legal battle dictates the limits of Operation Summer, carried out by state and municipal authorities. The president of the Court of Justice (TJRJ), judge Ricardo Rodrigues Cardozo, suspended, this Saturday (16), a decision that prevented police officers from apprehending teenagers without being caught.

The previous decision was made by the 1st Court of Children, Youth and the Elderly, and the request for an overturn came from the state government and Rio's city hall.

Operation Verão is a reinforcement of policing on the beaches in the south of Rio that takes place during the hot months, when there is a greater demand for people to visit the coast.

Seizure without flagrant

The decision of the 1st Court of Children, Youth and the Elderly of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that seizures were only in situations where an infraction was caught or with a warrant.

The decision also prevented children and young people from being taken to reception centers, without a court decision or the need for an urgent protective measure.

The request to the 1st Court of Children, Youth and the Elderly was made by the State Public Ministry (MPRJ). According to the MPRJ, of the more than 80 teenagers sent to the reception center, in only one case did the agents present a reason for the arrest.

State government and city council appealed the ban. When releasing seizures without being caught, judge Ricardo Rodrigues Cardozo claimed that the state and municipality were not heard beforehand. Furthermore, in the view of the president of the TJRJ, the previous decision created “the risk of serious harm to administrative order and public security, in addition to compromising the very implementation of the postulate of full protection of children and adolescents”.

In the appeal, the state and city hall claimed that “admitting, on the one hand, that young people in vulnerable situations roam the streets without identification and unaccompanied” would be a subversion of the logic contained in the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA).

The two administrations also defended that public safety actions are carried out with preventive measures. Furthermore, they ruled out the idea that there would be any form of prejudice in the approaches.

“More than 4 thousand people approached and, among these, only 273 children and adolescents were taken to social assistance, asserting that the narrative contained in the initial statement about the supposed targeting of a group of individuals due to color, place of residence is unfounded. and social class”, describes text replicated in Judge Cardozo’s decision.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, celebrated the repeal. “Order has been restored! I would like to thank immensely the president of the Court of Justice of Rio, judge Ricardo Rodrigues Cardoso, for revoking the decision in the first instance. Which prevented the State from playing the important role of preventive approach by our security forces in Operation Summer!”, he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Appeal to the STF

A Brazil Agency obtained from the MPRJ Child and Youth Justice prosecutors the information that Direct Unconstitutionality Action 3,446, of the Federal Supreme Court, enshrines the right of children and adolescents to come and go.

Furthermore, according to prosecutors, the STF's decision rules out allegations that such illegal actions may be justified by the Principles of Integral Protection or Prevention.

The ruling, according to prosecutors, acts as a binding summary, that is, support for legal proceedings in all instances. Therefore, an appeal can be made to the STF.

The prosecutors who signed the initial action requested that the Attorney General of Justice (PGJ) of Rio de Janeiro, Luciano Oliveira Mattos, file a complaint with the STF.

The press office of the Attorney General's Office reported that it has not yet been officially notified of the TJ's new decision. “As soon as it is informed, the procedure will be analyzed to make a decision”, says the note.

Federal forces

On Friday, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in Rio de Janeiro and the Federal Public Defender's Office (DPU) sent a letter to the Ministry of Justice, with the original decision of the 1st Court of Children, Youth and the Elderly. The document formally requested that the limitations on the apprehension of minors also be applied to agents of the National Security Force, who have an authorized presence in the state until January 31, 2024.

“It is obvious that there are arrests without any basis, seizures of minors without any basis, so we are urging the administration not to do this and to do so in accordance with the law”, explained federal public defender Thales Arcoverde, before of the revocation.

“A crime committed by an unknown person cannot generate an abuse of authority over an entire population. This is the objective of our demonstration”, he added.