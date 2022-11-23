Former councilor is investigated for sexual crimes against former advisors; He has been in pre-trial detention since November 7

The TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) issued a new preventive arrest order for the former councilor Gabriel Monteiro for sexual violation through fraud and sexual harassment against former advisors. The order was issued by Judge Simone de Faria Ferraz, from the 43rd Criminal Court of the TJ-RJ. The process runs in secrecy.

The former councilor has been arrested since November 7 after reporting to the 77th DP (Police Station) of Icaraí, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio. He is investigated for rape with use of violence and threat.

Monteiro was a military policeman. He was elected to the Rio City Council in 2020 as the 3rd most voted councilor, with 60,326 votes. According to the Public Ministry, he would have forced a 23-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse and used a gun to intimidate the victim during the inauguration of a nightclub in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, on July 15.

The Civil Police of Rio is also investigating two other accusations of sexual crimes against the former councilor. The records were made after the arrest of the former councilor.

UNDERSTAND

In August, the City Council of Rio de Janeiro approved the impeachment of Gabriel Monteiro’s mandate by 48 votes to 2. The politician from Rio de Janeiro is accused of rape, harassment and production of child pornography.

In addition to himself, only the councilor nasturtium ball (União Brasil) voted to maintain the mandate.

According to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, carlo caiado (DEM), the annulment was due to “conduct inconsistent with parliamentary decorum”🇧🇷 Before, the Board of Ethics of the House there were approved unanimously the report calling for the impeachment.

The document was drafted by the then councilor Chico Alencar (Psol), and considers accusations made by the program Fantasticgives Rede Globo🇧🇷 Here’s the full (2 MB).

According to the report, he would have committed a breach of parliamentary decorum by committing the following infractions:

intimate video filming with a minor;

exploitation of the image of vulnerable children in order to “personal enrichment and promotion” 🇧🇷

abusive exposure and violence against homeless people;

sexual and moral harassment against employees;

persecution of councilors with the intention of “personal retaliation or promotion” 🇧🇷

use of its public sphere team to favor a private company;

allegations of rape by 4 women.

On August 31, the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) decided that Gabriel Monteiro could not run for federal deputy for the PL (Liberal Party). He resigned to candidacy on September 10, 2022.

On November 7, Judge Rudi Baldi Loewenkron, from the 34th Criminal Court of the TJ-RJ, ordered the preventive detention of the former councilor. The process runs in secrecy. He reported to the 77th DP (Police Station), located in Icaraí, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio on the same day.

In a video posted on his Instagram profile before turning himself in, Monteiro said he had no knowledge of the charge.

“Guys, here’s the thing: I learned from my lawyer that my preventive detention was ordered for a crime that I was not heard at the police station. I respect the authorities, that’s why I’m coming here. I was not taken by the police, as soon as I found out, I came immediately to hand myself over to the courts because I believe in them.”said.

after passAfter a custody hearing, the former councilor was taken to the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Prison, in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu.