A new bulletin released by Hospital Glória D’Or informs that radio host Leonel Querino da Silva was discharged from hospital on Monday night (2). Known as Leonel de Esquerda and affiliated with the Workers’ Party (PT), he is a candidate for city councilor in Rio de Janeiro. The radio host, now released to go home, was hospitalized in the unit since 12:54 pm on Sunday (1st) due to an attack by state deputy Rodrigo Amorim, who is a candidate for mayor of the capital of Rio de Janeiro for União Brasil.

The incident occurred in Praça Varnhagem, in Tijuca, a neighborhood in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro. After the incident, Leonel’s team from the Left and the PT used social media to report the incident. Earlier, another medical report had been released stating that there was still no release date. According to the document, Leonel had arrived at the hospital lucid and awake, with recent amnesia. Tests indicated a fractured nose and, as he was disoriented, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for neurological monitoring and other care. However, CT scans of his skull and cervical spine did not indicate any changes.

Leonel Querino da Silva Neto is 35 years old, declares himself black and quilombola, works at Brazilian Communications Company (EBC) as a radio broadcaster and is licensed to run for political office. In images that circulated on social media, he appears with injuries and blood on his face and back. A video captured the moment when his cell phone fell to the floor and he bent down to pick it up, when he received a kick to the face.

Also on social media, state deputy Rodrigo Amorim gave his version of the facts. He claimed that he was going to lunch with his wife when he was approached disrespectfully by Leonel de Esquerda, also accusing him of having a history of insulting his family’s honor. “I will take all legal measures to put an end to the moral harassment once and for all,” he wrote. Amorim said that he reported the case to the police station. A statement released by the state deputy’s team indicates that he was intimidated and “acted in self-defense.”

On Sunday, the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police confirmed that the case was being investigated. “Efforts are underway to clarify the facts,” it said in a statement sent to Brazil Agency.

When contacted on Monday (2), the Civil Police did not provide any new information. In a statement, the PT demanded action from the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) and classified the episode as an “attack on Brazilian democracy, free elections and the physical integrity of those who are candidates for the popular vote”.