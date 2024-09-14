Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 16:41

The government of the State of Rio de Janeiro closed all state parks this Saturday, the 14th, for an indefinite period due to the escalation of fires in recent days, marked by high temperatures and dry weather.

This Saturday, the local Fire Department reported having already extinguished a total of 139 forest fires. On Friday, the 13th, 333 fires were extinguished in the state. At the moment, the corporation reported, there are another 60 vegetation fires underway in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Around 1,100 firefighters are on standby to fight the flames. Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 16,500 forest fires.

The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) identified 109 fires in Rio via satellite this Friday, the worst record for September. Overall, even with three and a half months to go, 2024 is already the worst year for forest fires in seven years, since 2017.