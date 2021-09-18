RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro is investigating an attack with an explosive device on the Chinese consulate that took place last Thursday night, the institution said on Saturday.

Experts were at the site collecting fragments of the artifact that was thrown by an unidentified man into the consulate, in the neighborhood of Botafogo, south of Rio.

Consulate security cameras captured the moment when a man dressed in a coat and sports pants and wearing a cap lights the artifact and tosses it at the consulate headquarters. Soon after, the author of the attack runs away from the scene.

No one was injured in the attack and the artifact partially damaged the consulate gate.

Images from security cameras in the region are being analyzed to try to identify the perpetrator.

“The occurrence is in charge of the 10th DP (Botafogo). Forensic examinations were carried out by the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute (ICCE) and by the Bomb Squad”, informs the Civil Police this Saturday.

“Agents requested and analyzed images from surveillance cameras that recorded the action to identify the perpetrator,” he added.

Witnesses to the attack are also being heard in the investigation to help identify the perpetrator and his motivation.

The Federal Police was called, but a PF source said that the case should be handled by the Civil Police of Rio.

The consulate issued a statement repudiating the attack, which it classified as “a serious act of violence”, and calling for a prompt and detailed investigation into the case.

“The mission calls for a thorough investigation into the attack, punishment of the culprit under the law and appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the note says.

The consulate highlighted that isolated actions will not affect the good relations between Brazilians and Chinese.

“The smooth development of Sino-Brazilian relations corresponds to the essential interests of both countries. Any conspiracy of a very few people to destroy the China-Brazil friendship will not succeed”, the statement continues.

“We hope and are convinced that the Brazilian government will take concrete measures to protect this consular mission and its personnel, as provided for in the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, ensuring the safety and integrity of the facilities and its personnel.”

China is Brazil’s main trading partner, but officials in the Jair Bolsonaro government often criticize the Chinese regime.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

