Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 16:00

The city of Rio de Janeiro declared this Sunday, the 14th, an emergency situation in the city due to the heavy rains that have been affecting the capital of Rio de Janeiro and the state since Saturday, the 13th. The Rio Fire Department records, until the most recent update, nine killed in the capital and Baixada Fluminense, Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The causes of death were: drowning, burial and electrical discharge.

O Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) anticipated that the measure would be taken by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes.

In Brasília, the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, said he is in contact with Paes and that he must carry out a summary assessment of the local situation to send humanitarian aid and reconstruction of the affected areas.

Paes' decree, which appears in the official diary of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, takes effect for a period of ninety days, with an extension for an equal period permitted.

Among other measures, the decree exempts the public administration from bidding for the execution of contracts for the acquisition of goods necessary for emergency response activities, provision of services and works related to the crisis.

State intervention in properties is also authorized, in the form of “administrative requisition, administrative easement, temporary occupation, among others”.