The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro authorized the use of shorts, pants and knee-length shorts for employees and drivers of public transport, such as taxis, city buses, vans and kombis accredited by the municipality. The decree of Mayor Eduardo Paes, published this Monday, (2) is valid until March 31, due to the strong heat in the city during the summer.

In the text, Paes also determines that each body or company may regulate the use of clothing. Bermuda shorts have been available in the summer since 2003, under the management of Cesar Maia, with the aim of easing the discomfort caused by the high temperatures in the city at this time of year.