The State Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) and the city of Rio de Janeiro signed today (21) a cooperation agreement to expedite the fight against illegal occupations and constructions in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Under the agreement, the municipality and the MPRJ undertake to exchange information, processes, documents, equipment, among other materials, which can facilitate operations against urban disorder and the punishment of those responsible for the crimes.

Irregular constructions have caused landslides and deaths in the state capital. On the last day 3, a building in Rio das Pedras, on the west side, collapsed, killing two people and leaving four wounded. Other property in the same region it cracked on the 10th and had to have two floors demolished, as they had an overload on the lower floors and a risk of collapse.

At dawn on the 14th, residents of two buildings in Muzema, on Estrada de Jacarepaguá, west of the city, heard cracks and left their homes in a hurry. After analysis, the Civil Defense of Rio de Janeiro allowed the residents to return. The buildings are in the same region where two buildings collapsed in April 2019, leaving 23 dead and eight injured.

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, said that the municipal administration has acted against the irregular occupation of the land, in Environmental Protection Areas (APAs) and in urban areas where there is no type of licensing.

“This is an industry that, unfortunately, has existed in Rio for many years and has been consolidated through the strengthening of the militias in our city. In this cooperation agreement, the idea is that we can have a flow of information based on the actions of the city hall, informing the Public Ministry about who the elements are being built and under what circumstances,” said Paes, after signing the term of cooperation.

According to the mayor, with the information provided by the municipality, the Public Ministry will be able to investigate and punish civilly and criminally those responsible for irregular constructions, as the municipality does not have the power to apply judicial punishments.

“The city is on hand to stop this industry of pickaxes and crooks, who use poverty to get ahead. I am sure that, with this partnership, we will be able to advance a lot in the fight against this type of crime, especially in the militia real estate industry that exists in Rio de Janeiro”, said Paes.

The State Attorney General, Luciano Mattos, highlighted that the agreement will allow for a faster flow of inspection work by the Public Ministry, and that, in addition to the criminal area, the MPRJ can initiate civil investigations to punish those responsible also in the urban areas, environment and urban planning.

“Our various attorneys’ offices work on issues related to disorderly occupation, causing environmental and urban damage, often putting people at risk with these landslides that have occurred,” said the attorney general.

