A Copa Libertadores final, to single party, in the mythical Maracana and between two eBrazilian teams who hate each other to death … heart attack! The new South American champion will come out tonight from a derby between Palmeiras and Santos. He Classic da Saudade, one of the hottest and most traditional rivalries in the country, forged in the golden age of art soccer in São Paulo, with the epic duels between Pelé and Ademir da Guia (follow the game live on AS.com).

Be the fifth final of Libertadores that reach so much the Saints like Palmeiras, although they had never crossed paths in the competition. It’s just the fourth final of the tournament between two teams from the same country, the third among Brazilians. Santos can win his fourth title and Palmeiras his second.

A paulista derby in the grand final

Palmeiras entered the Libertadores as one of the big favorites. It is one of the richest clubs in South America, it has the more modern stadium of the continent and a squad that mixes the seniority of players like Luiz Adriano and Felipe Melo with young promises such as Menino, Rony and Patrick de Paula. A team that play nice under the command of the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, that gave River a dance in the semifinals, winning 0-3 in full Monumental.

The Santos, for his part, he had to overcome a huge institutional crisis on his heroic journey to the end. Sanctioned by FIFA without being able to sign or register players for non-payment to different clubs, the Peixe He had two coaches and two presidents dismissed in 2020. Amid the chaos, Cuca arrived, shielded the locker room and managed to mount a tenacious and tireless team. The champion coach with Atlético Mineiro in 2013 bet heavily on homegrown players like Lucas Veríssimo and Kaio Jorge and for the speed and leadership of the veteran Marinho to make a team that is deadly against.

Very different styles and realities for this duel of titans in the Parthenon of football green and yellow.

Cuca and Ferreira have doubts

Both Abel Ferreira and Cuca have doubts in their starting eleven. The Portuguese likes to surprise rivals, as he did with River in Buenos Aires by lining up three centrals. At his press conference prior to the big game, Ferreira did not reveal headlines nor is it a system, leaving in the air if he will choose Rony as a winger, in a 4-3-3 or as a forward, in a 4-4-2. Patrick de Paula, who is not yet 100% coming back from injury, will be a substitute.

He Cuca mystery It is whether he will use his offensive quartet with Lucas Braga and Kaio Jorge centralized and Marinho and Soteldo of extremes or if he will enter with Sandry as the starter for Lucas Braga, thus adopting a more traditional 4-3-3.

Palmeiras-Santos: record and probable alignments

Stadium: Maracanã:

Time (Spanish peninsular): 21:00 (DAZN)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (Argentina)

VAR referee: Mauro Vigliano (Argentina)

Palmeiras (4-4-2 or 4-3-3)

1 Weverton; 2 Marcos Rocha, 15 Gustavo Gómez, 13 Luan, 17 Viña; 28 Danilo, 25 Gabriel Menino, 8 Zé Rafael, 23 Raphael Veiga (11 Rony); 29 Willian (11 Rony) and 10 Luiz Adriano.

Coach: Abel ferreira

Santos (4-3-3)

24 John; 4 Pará, 28 Lucas Veríssimo, 14 Luan Peres, 3 Felipe Jonatan; 5 Alison, 21 Diego Pituca, 36 Lucas Braga; 11 Marinho, 10 Soteldo and 19 Kaio Jorge.

Coach: Cuca