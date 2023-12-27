Informative videos are being shown in vehicles and terminals in the metropolitan region; campaign will continue until January 7th

Monitors present on buses and bus terminals in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro are showing informative videos with safety instructions and preventing the disappearance of children and adolescents. The measure began on Sunday (Dec 24, 2023) and will continue until January 7.

The State government's initiative was prepared by the FIA-RJ (Foundation for Children and Adolescence), which manages the SOS Missing Children program, and has a partnership with RioÔnibus (Sindicato das Empresas de Ônibus da Cidade do Rio de Janeiro) and the Onbus, a company that operates media services in vehicles and terminals.

According to RioÔnibus, by publishing guidelines for preventing disappearances on terminal panels and on buses' internal TVs, it is possible to raise awareness among more than 3 million people.

“Partnerships are essential for mobilizing society and locating missing children and adolescents. The main objective is to reduce, as much as possible, the number of cases to the point of acting primarily on prevention actions”said Luiz Henrique Oliveira, manager of SOS Crianças Desaparecidas.

Children located

The FIA-RJ has a database of missing people for 27 years. During this period, 4,307 disappearances of young people were recorded, of which 3,753 were located. In 2023 alone, there were 101 disappearances, with 90 rediscovered.

In accordance with the Immediate Search Law (Federal law 11,259/2005), there is no waiting period before reporting a missing person case to the authorities. The investigation will be carried out immediately after notification to the competent bodies, which must communicate the fact to ports, airports, highway police and interstate and international transport companies.

How to prevent

The FIA ​​provides the following tips for parents and guardians to avoid missing persons cases:

teach your child their full name, address and contact phone numbers for their parents or guardians;

when you are in places with a lot of traffic (concerts, beaches, etc.), arrange a meeting point in case you get lost;

make your child's identity card (can be taken from birth). Tell him to always carry an identification document;

never leave children alone, whether at home or on the street, or in the care of another child or teenager;

show your child how to seek help when needed: Give them the emergency number (190);

understand the risks that the internet can cause and guide your children about the necessary safety measures and precautions;

get to know your child's friends and the people they live with (school, courses, neighbors, etc.).

