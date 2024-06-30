Around 38,000 people pass through the terminal daily; system will be operated in partnership with the State PM

The bus station in Rio de Janeiro, where around 38,000 people pass daily, will have facial recognition surveillance. Monitoring is a partnership between Rodoviária do Rio SA, the concessionaire that manages the terminal, and the State Military Police.

Images generated in real time by 45 cameras covering all areas of the bus station will be monitored by the PM’s recognition system. In addition to being a way to identify fugitives from justice, sharing images will allow any suspicious movement in the terminal to be monitored.

“In addition to locating possible fugitives from justice, we will also monitor the bus station space, which will give us greater speed in the face of complex situations, like the one we had in March this year”explained the Secretary of State for Military Police, Colonel Marcelo de Menezes.

The secretary refers to the case in which a man trying to escape Rio hijacked a bus with 16 passengers and injured 2 with gunshots. A road It had to remain closed for four and a half hours until the criminal surrendered.

The bus station’s general director, Roberta Faria, reported that the concessionaire’s investment was an integrated effort with the Military Police. In addition to camera monitoring, security at the facilities is provided by security teams and military police officers who are stationed at a service point of the Tourist Areas Policing Battalion.

According to the company’s spokesperson, Beatriz Lima, this number of 45 cameras is initial and can be increased.

Facial recognition arrests

Implemented in the last New Year’s Eve, the Rio PM’s facial recognition system helped make 200 arrests. The milestone was reached on June 20th. This amount represents around 10% of all arrest warrants served by the PM in the state between January 1st and June 17th.

Of the 200 arrests, almost half were in compliance with warrants for failure to pay child support. There were also arrests of those involved in crimes such as robbery (38), homicide (10), femicide (3), drug trafficking (16), domestic violence (3), theft (11) and rape (2).

No metal detectors

The episode of the two people shot at the beginning of the year drew attention to the lack of metal detectors at the bus station. Rodoviária do Rio SA informs that a decision by the Public Ministry concluded that there is a deficiency in relation to the regulation of the law that determines the mandatory use of equipment, due to the legal impossibility of its application.

The company also claims that the operation of a detector system is complex, as it involves “land transport that does not go from point to point, that is, it has stops before the final destination”.

The terminal offers more than 188 intercity, interstate and international lines operated by 41 bus companies. There are 75 platforms with the capacity to handle 234 boardings or disembarkings per hour.

With information from Brazil Agency.