07/09/2023 – 18:51

The cities of Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Ahmedabad, in India, created a working group to finance municipalities around the world for resilience actions and facing climate change. This task force – supported by the C40 (Climate Leadership Group) and UCLG (United Cities and Local Government) – aims to prepare recommendations for the meeting of heads of state of the G20, the world’s 20 largest economies, in November 2024 at the River.

The initiative was announced at Urban 20 (U20), the meeting of G20 cities, in Ahmedabad, which ended on Saturday, the 8th. The city of Rio was represented by the president of the Rio G20 Committee, Lucas Padilha, and by the municipal coordinator of International Relations , Peter Spadale. Together, the U20 participants would make up the world’s third largest economy after the US and China. The U20’s final communiqué in India emphasized the need for significant progress on climate finance.

“Cities are at the forefront of public planning and action to address the climate crisis. In Rio, we have, since 2021, a bold Climate Action and Sustainable Development Plan. In addition to the plan, we have developed mitigation, adaptation and resilience projects in areas such as transport, with the new BRT, and environmental amenities, such as Parque Realengo”, informed the City Hall of Rio, in a note.

Financing and technical support for projects and public policies depend on long-term financial instruments with low interest rates, highlights the City Hall of Rio.

“Rio, Paris, Buenos Aires and Ahmedabad called on the G20 cities to present concrete proposals for the leaders’ meeting in Delhi, this year, and in Rio in 2024”, said Padilha, from the Rio G20 Committee.

The group formed by Rio, Buenos Aires and Ahmedabad will work in partnership with the Urban SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Global Finance Commission, which aims to reform the financial system. The committee was launched last month in Paris by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes. He is one of the co-presidents, alongside the mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, and economist Jeffrey Sachs.

The goal of the municipalities that are leading this process of changing the financial system is to guarantee direct investment and access to essential international financing for cities, so that they can fulfill their climate ambitions. According to the City Hall, the workflow will focus on formulating specific solutions and recommendations on how to drive reform of multilateral development banks to increase availability and improve access to climate finance for cities.

Many of them face difficulties in obtaining financial credit. Multilateral development banks have an important role as they can scale support for urban climate investments by supporting risk-sharing mechanisms such as grants, blended finance and guarantees. In this way, the cities would benefit, with the reduction of bank credit costs, with the increase of access to loans with good conditions and the attraction of financing from the private sector.

“The main focus of the G20 is related to the issue of global governance in the economic sphere. For this reason, the U20 forwards to the G20 heads of state claims related, above all, to the issue of climate finance. The objective is for there to be a significant increase in the volume of financial resources allocated to cities to deal with the climate crisis and for this to happen not only on a much larger scale, but also more quickly and directly”, said the coordinator of International Relations from Rio City Hall, Pedro Spadale, informing that cities are responsible for more than 70% of greenhouse gas emissions in the world.























