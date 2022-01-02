A joint epidemiological investigation between the Municipal Health Department (SMS-Rio), the State Health Department (SES) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), carried out today (2) in the morning aboard the MSC Preziosa liner, confirmed 28 covid-19 cases.

All symptomatic cases and their close contacts were tested. According to a note released recently by SMS Rio, all were isolated in a specific sector of the vessel, with mild symptoms and good clinical evolution. Samples were collected for genomic sequencing.

The secretariat informed that passengers with positive cases will be disembarked by a safe vehicle belonging to the company responsible for the vessel. If they are residents of Rio de Janeiro and nearby cities, they may be isolated at home. If they reside outside Rio de Janeiro, they will be isolated in specific hotels. The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in the municipality of Rio will monitor the cases of city residents.

Quarantine

The other passengers who have not had contact with the positive cases will be able to disembark. Even so, the city’s CIEVS advised that they must maintain a quarantine for 14 days, with reinforcement of life protection measures. In case they develop flu-like symptoms, the orientation is that they look for a health unit.

All health, prevention and control measures were taken together by SMS-Rio, SES and Anvisa. The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro maintains active surveillance and monitors cruise ship vessels that dock in the city, the statement says.

The vaccination schedule against covid-19 will be resumed tomorrow (3), after the holiday on the 1st, applying the booster dose for people aged 55 years and over. The immunization process continues on the 4th, for people of the same age group.

The SMS warns that people aged 18 or over who took the second dose more than four months ago should go to health centers to take the booster dose against the disease.

