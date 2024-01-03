Rins wants to put 2023 behind him

When Suzuki unexpectedly decided to leave MotoGP at the end of 2022, Alex Rins sI suddenly found himself without a contract for the following season. The Spaniard had raced in the premier class exclusively with the Japanese brand for six years and therefore the move to the Cecchinello team's Honda was a real revolution for him.

In order to have him with them, Honda had given Rins a direct contract with HRC, guaranteeing him official treatment. But the Spaniard's championship was anything but exciting and after the sensational victory in Austin he had to deal with a serious injury which cut short his season. Furthermore, the Catalan has repeatedly said he is disappointed by Honda's choice not to let him test new parts, as the main team did.

So Rins looked around and in August he announced his move to Yamaha, to take over from Franco Morbidelli. A choice that then clipped Honda's wings when it found itself leafing through the daisies for Marc Marquez's successor: it had a very good rider at home, but was caught unprepared.

Rins talks about his farewell to Honda

Speaking with fellow countrymen of Brand, Alex Rins he observed: “My case was different from that of Marc Marquez. I don't know his case in detail, but I had a 1+1 contract. Then Yamaha arrived and presented me with an interesting offer to race in an official team. It was natural that there was a lot of fuss around Marc's choice, but in my case the second year was optional, I didn't have to withdraw“.