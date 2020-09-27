Great comeback from Alex Rins in the MotoGP Catalan GP, ​​from thirteenth on the grid to third on the podium, behind his Suzuki partner, Joan Mir, and the winner, Fabio Quartararo.

-Back to the podium. Already without physical problems?

-I feel very good to be back from Silverstone. We were trying to fight for the podium and we succeeded. After Jerez in Brno I thought I was physically fine because I didn’t feel bone pain and it was difficult to understand why after 4 or 5 laps I was going with the hook, with my tongue sticking out and I couldn’t take it anymore, but I want to thank my team , personal and professional, because they have given me the motivation and the necessary work to be able to be there fighting, because it is not easy. This 2020 season we have had many ups and downs and we have to try to find that constancy, that stability to continue along the same lines.

-It has been a great comeback from thirteenth place to third.

-The Rins that started so far back and went back has come out, that’s why I’m happy, and happy for the team, which deserves it.

-Has the great performance of your teammate motivated you?

-You yourself have answered the question. In the end what you want is to always beat your teammate first and there is no doubt that I am trying to go to the top to beat him, but he is having a good season, with a lot of perseverance, so we’ll see. This means that our bike is doing well and that is what we have been fighting for. I remember the first race in Austria, when I fell when I was second ahead of Dovizioso, but we are going to stay in the present moment and continue in this line.

-The conditions were difficult. When was the strategy decided?

-Yesterday I had a meeting in which we drew up a strategy with the race pace of each one and in the end we were not too far away. The key was to make a good start. I feel happy because we did it and we were able to climb many positions on the first lap and from this point until the end of the race I tried to manage the tires and tried to recover little by little seconds, cutting the distance with whoever was in front, which I think was Joan. I was fighting with Pol Espargaró for some time, but I tried to keep my mind calm so as not to make mistakes, because at turn ten at Montmeló it is easy to make mistakes, so I tried to maintain the race pace that was managing the tires at the same time.