Kawauchi was one of the keys to Suzuki’s successful return to MotoGP. Together with Davide Brivio, the Japanese took care of articulating the technical part. Rins was promoted to the premier class in 2017 and took up the big S marque suit, where he remained until the Hamamatsu-based house unexpectedly slammed the door in 2022 and closed its racing department.

After several negotiations, the Spaniard joined Honda through LCR, the Tokyo-based company’s satellite team, which in turn brought Kawauchi on board as technical director, replacing Takeo Yokoyama.

Since he first got on the RC213V in the Valencia tests last November, and up until his move to Yamaha for 2024 was confirmed a few days ago, the Spaniard has asked for more attention from Honda, which he believes it has not supported it as well as it could have, despite the current crisis. It would have been logical to think that Kawauchi’s presence could help in this regard. However, Rins admits to Motorsport.com that he’s not like that at all.

“My relationship with Ken so far has been very different from what we had at Suzuki and very different from what I expected. I don’t know if from Ken or from Honda, but the communication has been bad,” said the number 42 in the podcast ‘Por Orejas’.

“I expected the same thing you expected. That, coming from Suzuki, where we’ve been together for many years, even at Honda we would have talked, we would have met. It wasn’t at all what I thought,” insists the rider.

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Before signing for HRC, Rins had been offered the chance to sign for the Gresini team, but ultimately opted for LCR as its deal guaranteed him a works driver contract with the goldwing manufacturer. However, the material in which the Catalan raced was, for the most part, different from what Marc Marquez and Joan Mir had on the Repsol decorated bikes.

“It’s not that Honda didn’t give me technical support, it was more a matter of lack of trust, of not counting on me for development, of not believing in me anymore,” said the winner of the United States Grand Prix. , the only rider of the brand capable of winning this season and getting on the podium. Indeed, despite him missing four of the nine rounds on the calendar so far, Rins is still the best placed rider of the four HRCs in the points standings.

“Since the beginning of the season, even since last year’s Valencia test, my bike has been different from that of the factory team. Even if for small things, but different. Eventually you get used to it, but that’s why I decided to sign for Yamaha”, said the Spaniard, adding that the win in Austin didn’t help him find fresh material either. “Everything stayed the same after the Texas win,” Rins added.