Honda first, without Marquez

Not since the 2018 Argentine Grand Prix has a Honda won a race in the MotoGP class that wasn’t ridden by Marc Marquez. Back then it was Cal Crutchlow, at the time the LCR team standard bearer, who climbed to the top step of the podium. This time it was the turn of Alex Rins replicate that feat wearing the same overalls. A very important and well-deserved success for the former Suzuki centaur, who had already won at COTA in 2019. In that case, it was a crash by Marquez that opened the way for him. This time, however, it was the current reigning world champion, Pecco Bagnaia, who ended up on the ground.

The fall of Bagnaia

The crash of the Italian, during the seventh lap, was inevitably the watershed of Rins’ Sunday. However, the Iberian had already shown that he could try to keep up with the infernal pace imposed by the #1. “We have taken a good step – commented Rins to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – but Pecco made everything more difficult. Then after his fall I had to be good at staying focused, also because I didn’t believe I found myself in the lead. I made some mistakes, but I stayed focused and kept going until the end“.

Rins’ analysis

Analyzing the race, Rins also tried to explain what his secret is on the very long Texan track: “My weak point at this circuit is that I struggle to get out of slow corners like 11 – explained the #42 – with both Honda and Suzuki. The bike rears up and we can’t take advantage of all the power. Today I struggled more than with the Suzukibut in sector one and two I risked a lot to catch up with Pecco, because otherwise he would have escaped“.

Thank you Cecchinelli

Finally, there was one thank you message to Lucio Cecchinello’s teamwho believed in him after Suzuki’s farewell to racing: “The bike didn’t go bad here, but I pushed to the limit. This was the 100th podium for the LCR and I’m happy with this result. I feel very comfortable in this team. Before, I was in a team that was like a family, but here too they welcomed me with open arms, they listen to me a lot and I’m happy to be here. Cecchinello gave me this opportunity. Every time I go to the track I try to give 100% and I’m happy with the work we’ve done from the start”.