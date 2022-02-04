As happened in 2021, the Suzuki team presented itself to this new season without the figure of a team manager who can replace Davide Brivio, a person of great importance in the success of the team. The Italian had in fact led to the conquest of the title in 2020 and his absence was evident in the following year, in which the season was less brilliant.

Alex Rins, who in 2021 was affected by continuous crashes in the race, hopes to be able to forget what happened and focuses on improving a GSX-RR that last year was a bit obsolete: “We will try some new pieces and also the holeshot rear. A new engine has already been brought to Jerez which gave a little more power on the straight. We want to confirm the feelings we had there in November. We have something, but not much. The goal is to recover the sensations of 2020, in which I was very strong. I will use all the negative things of 2021 to learn ”.

Rins does not think he is mentally conditioned by what happened last year and in 2022 he starts from scratch, with a clear mind, although he admits that he has been working on his mental condition since 2019. However, he acknowledges that last year he set goals. alti: “This year I will think race by race. Last year I set myself too high goals, in 2021 it was certainly not realistic to think of winning the world championship “.

Another weakness of Suzuki is the feeling of emptiness at the helm of the team, a position left vacant by Davide Brivio, former team manager of the Hamamatsu house: “It is very important that someone arrive to do the job of team manager, just as it is important that there is a good relationship. Years ago I was happy with Davide, because he was a fundamental figure “.

The objectives for this year, on the other hand, will keep a lower profile, even if the difficulty of the season will be enormous due to the large number of young riders who will be fighting: “The level of MotoGP is very high. When I arrived in 2017 there were Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi, nobody else ”.

Suzuki in the meantime took advantage of the shakedown in Sepang which took place from Monday to Wednesday to shoot with test driver Sylvain Guintoli: “I spoke to Guintoli, but not about the specific pieces, because I don’t want his opinion to affect me”.