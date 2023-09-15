Everyone talks about Marquez

Since the indiscretion of the possible transition to the Ducati of the Gresini team Of Marc Marquezthe Spanish champion’s possible farewell to Honda was one of the most discussed topics both in the paddock and in the press.

Monday’s tests at Misano then did nothing but give strength to this option, given that the Spanish champion did not hide his dissatisfaction with the 2024 prototype of the RC213V, so much so that he called a press conference mid-day explaining that he had essentially rejected the innovations proposed by the engineers.

Rins doesn’t believe in goodbye

On the weekend of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera, Alex Rins he explained that he has little faith in the possibility that Marc Marquez could actually leave Honda. The Spaniard, still recovering from his bad injury, has instead chosen to leave his seat in LCR – where he won in Austin -, to unite his future with that of the official Yamaha team.

“I’ve heard a lot of transfer rumors about Marc, especially in the last few hours. But FrThis could come as a huge shock to everyone, including Honda“, Rins highlighted in his discussion of Marquez’s potential move to Ducati.

“Marc has been at Honda for many years, despite injuries, and the team respects him immensely. I believe he will honor his contract with them for a further season. For me Marquez is playing with the pressposting that type of video on social media“, concluded Alex Rins.