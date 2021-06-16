Alex Rins crashed on Thursday of the Catalan Grand Prix while cycling on the track, fracturing his arm. The Suzuki rider was forced to undergo surgery and thus missed his home appointment in Barcelona. After a quick recovery, the Spaniard underwent a medical checkup this morning and the doctors gave him the go-ahead to go to Sachsenring, where the German GP will take place this weekend.

On Thursday, when he is already on the circuit, the doctor in charge of the German plant and the medical director of the MotoGP Angel Charte will have to confirm that the Spanish rider will be eligible to take to the track on Friday for the first free practice of the weekend.

Rins crashed on June 3 while riding a bicycle at the Circuit de Barcelona. Due to a distraction, he crashed into a vehicle on the track. In the fall, the Suzuki rider had repaired the fracture of the radius in his right hand and was transported to the Dexeus University Hospital, where Dr. Xavier Mir had confirmed the injury and recommended surgery the next day.

“Rins was subjected to a fixation with minimally invasive compression cannulated screws”, explained Dr. Mir, who had not ruled out the possibility of seeing him return to the track at Sachsenring. This same Wednesday, Alex Rins was visited at the Dexeus Clinic, where a good evolution of the rehabilitation process was found and thus received the ok.

Last Sunday the Suzuki rider had already received permission to get on the bike and check the condition of his injured arm, as he himself had stated on his social channels. Due to the injury, Rins missed the MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia and this was his fifth consecutive zero after crashing in the previous four races: Portimao, Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello.

Rins, who hasn’t finished a race since April 4 in Doha, is currently 15th in the overall standings with just 23 points, having crossed the line only in the first two races of the season, both held in Qatar, where he finished sixth and fourth respectively.