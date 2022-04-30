The reasons for the success of Alex Rins this season they are divided between his improvement on a physical and mental level; that of the Suzuki, with an engine that runs and accelerates more than ever, without losing its outstanding balance; and the good work of his technical team, led by Manu Cazeaux. This Argentine resident in Malaga has worked with the Catalan since his arrival in MotoGP in 2017 and has attended ACE at the conclusion of FP1 of the Spanish GP, in which his driver was second, behind his teammate Joan Mir. Cazeaux sees a very important key in Rins’ overtaking.

-The step forward you have taken this year is explained in the improvement of the rider, the bike or what?

-There is a bit of everything, but the two biggest things, from a technical point of view, because of the type of riding and because of how Álex has always planned the races, which is one that we have never seen him put up with for people to start to go in difficulties, to lower the tires, and that he has always played it from the beginning with overtaking. Before, each overtaking meant having to do at least five or six corners as if it were a qualifying, to put a distance of at least four or five tenths and avoid a counter-overtaking as soon as you reached the straight. That meant that you had to overtake three times for it to be final, and at the same time it could mean a crash. This year, with the engine that Suzuki brought us, which has worked very well, that has disappeared. Many examples have been seen in these five races. The last one that comes to mind is Marquez in Portimao. Álex overtakes him and they get hooked out of the last corner, but Márquez cannot overtake him on the straight, when last year he would have succeeded. This is going to give Alex a big help this year. Now it is enough for him to overtake once. His overtaking are more definitive.

-He is the driver who overtakes the most on the grid. He has gained 34 positions in the five races. I call him Mr. Overtaking.

-If there was a statistic about who is the driver who has made the most overtaking in the last five or six years, it is Álex. And I would like it to be noted that he is the one who overtakes the most and it is difficult to find an overtaking that is not clean. He has a timing to overtake and it is very difficult for another rider to complain when Álex Rins overtakes him.

-That is consistent with his driving, because he is very fine, right?

-Exactly.

-And on a mental and physical level I see him better than ever.

I don’t know how to say this, because I’m not inside his head. Physically he was already fine last year, even before the Barcelona injury. What is certain is that we all learn from the mistakes of the past. Last year everything crossed us, absolutely everything. There were falls that if you repeat exactly the same ten times surely you won’t fall nine. They were falls very to the limit, not for entering the animal or losing your mind. He looks good, he looks strong and hopefully we can maintain this consistency until the end.

-Last year he was seen many times frustrated with his falls. How did you guys manage not to break up with each other?

-We were all frustrated, but when you see that you have the speed, because all the crashes were fighting for the podium, it’s different. That relieves and, when you analyze and see that you don’t make any big mistakes, it’s a matter of moving forward. A bad year can happen to anyone. You have to have the ability to recover.

-How much has the arrival of Livio Suppo as team manager helped the team?

-Having someone of that caliber, who you know will defend you politically and who will manage the riders and the team well, gives us a lot of peace of mind. Now we only think about what we have to do. The pilots think about driving and in the team each one thinks about what he has to do.

Do you trust that there is a renewal agreement?

-If Álex maintains this level, I don’t see why not. I see both pilots doing well.

-For me Suzuki has a ‘dream team’.

-The two riders and Suzuki, the three parts, we have to improve in qualifying.

-How do you improve that?

-There are many podiums that we have lost these years for not qualifying well. On that we all agree. How is it improved? I do not know. There is a large part of the rider, who has to have qualifying characteristics, and surely we are also missing something at the bike level that we have to understand. We do the classic stuff, which is go with the bike to the weight limit and the hot new tires to do the fastest lap. We’ll see if we can get the two tenths that are missing to qualify for the top five.

-Can you fight for the title until the end?

-Surely yes. What you have to be prepared is, because then things happen that are out of your control, and Álex is. The bike is also there and, as a team, we will try to have everything in place until the last race.

-Long live Malaga and its people.

-Long live Malaga and its people.