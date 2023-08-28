Honda: between transfer market and injuries

In the hours and days following the Austrian Grand Prix, one of the most debated topics focused on the future Repsol Honda line-up, which will field Marc Marquez alongside new signing Johann Zarco. Already on Sunday afternoon in Spielberg, the Frenchman had announced the signing of a two-year contract with the option for a third year with the Japanese company, later also confirmed by the official team. Today, however, the Honda has returned to the center of attention with another press release in view of the Catalan Grand Prixthis time issued by the team LCR extension.

Rins still out, Lecuona in his place

In fact, it will be on the Montmelò circuit once again absent Alex Rins. The Spaniard, who will join the official Yamaha from next season, has not yet fully recovered from the situation right tibia fracture remedied during the Sprint race of the Italian GP at Mugello, now dating back to three months ago. Recovery times are going beyond what was expected, and the team has also called for the home fixture Iker Lecuona as his replacement. Consequently, after missing the long race in Tuscany and the following weekends in Germany, Holland, Great Britain and Austria, Rins will be back in the pits as a spectator.

Iker Lecuona to replace Alex Rins at the #CatalanGP. LCR Honda CASTROL rider Alex Rins is making solid progress to be on track soon. However, he’ll miss the Catalan Grand Prix and will be replaced by compatriots @LecuonaIker . #LCR #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/2c9E9sEOvx — LCR Team (@lcr_team) August 28, 2023

No mention of returning

Through its official social media pages, the team has thus formalized the choice, focusing on the HRC team rider in Superbike: “Iker Lecuona will replace Alex Rins in the Catalunya GP – confirmed the team – LCR Honda CASTROL Team rider Alex Rins is making solid progress to be on track soon. However, he will miss the Catalan Grand Prix and be replaced by compatriot Iker Lecuona.”. As indicated, they were therefore not provided timescales for getting back on track by Rins.