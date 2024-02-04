Difficult years

2024 will be a new year zero for Alex Rins. The Spanish rider, who linked his career in MotoGP above all to the Suzuki brand – with which he raced from 2017 to 2022 – suffered the farewell of the Hamamatsu manufacturer, finding himself forced to migrate first to Honda and now to Yamaha.

The 12-month experience with the house of the golden wing left him with many tribulations and 13 rounds missed due to injury, but also the satisfaction of having been one of the few to win a GP on a bike that did not it was the Ducati Desmosedici from Borgo Panigale. The triumph in Austin was the only beautiful moment of a 2023 to forget.

New life

To do this, Rins decided to start again from Yamaha, in which he will team up with Fabio Quartararo in the official team, but also from a new helmet: the ideal, even on a psychological level, to move on.

The #42 of the Iwata manufacturer revealed its new colors on Twitter, already shown on the track in Malaysia during the three-day shakedown test on the Sepang track. The hope for the fans of the 28-year-old Catalan is that luck can support him more in this new year.