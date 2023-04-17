The story of the race

There Honda wins in Austin. This sentence would have been a normality in the times when Marc Marquez was the undisputed master of the COTA and of the World Championship, but in recent years a lot, a lot has changed. Yet he is here again the house of the golden wing, which back to winning in the United States thanks to Alex Rins, who had already won on this track in 2019, at the time riding the Suzuki. However, a great gift to the Spaniard came from Pecco Bagnaia, who went down during the seventh lap while he was in the lead, perhaps paying for the pressure that Rins was putting on his shoulders. Second step of the podium – and first career top-3 in the premier class – for Luca Marini, which holds the Ducati banner high. Complete the podium a fantastic Fabio Quartararo, able to capitalize on all the falls in front of him, managing to shorten the gap from the top of the standings. These are the words of the first three classified on the microphones of Simon Crafar.

Alex Rins (1st, Honda LCR)

“I tried to push a lot with Pecco. I was suffering a bit in sector 2 and 3, but then in the chicanes I was pushing hard to catch him. I’m very happy: I’ve won here in Moto3, Moto2, in Suzuki and now I’ve also succeeded with Honda. Impress. I am proud of my team, even my own. Thanks to all the fans who are here.”

Luca Marini (2nd, Ducati Pramac)

“I was cautious at the start, I didn’t want to make any mistakes. In fact Miller overtook me with great aggression, as well as Quartararo. Then I knew I had good pace and I was strong here. I never thought victory was lost. After Pecco’s crash I knew Alex would have managed more, so I tried to pass Fabio and catch Alex. But on this track he drives very well. He’s very strong every year, even on the Honda he felt good. Maybe that’s the best bike here, having won so many times. But I’m still satisfied with my pace and my race. Great result also for the team and for my boys. They are working very well, I am satisfied with what we are doing this year. It’s great to work with them.”

Fabio Quartararo (3rd, Yamaha)

“Today was really tough. I struggled in acceleration and top speed. I had to fight especially in the first laps, because I knew that if I didn’t find myself in a backward position in the first laps, a podium would have been possible. So I did my best and I’m very happy. We come from some difficult races, the team worked really hard and tried to keep me calm. It wasn’t easy. It’s nice to be back on the podium, I hope I can do it more often”.