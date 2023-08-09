Rins in Yamaha: Jorge Lorenzo’s ‘yes’

The big news from this summer’s driver market, made official just before the weekend of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, is obviously that relating to the transfer of Alex Rins at Yamaha in 2024 in place of Franco Morbidelli, with the Spanish rider who will join the official Japanese team after just one year of experience with LCR Honda. An operation fully promoted by Jorge Lorenzowho won three of his five world championship titles with Yamaha, moreover all in MotoGP.

Interviewed by the Iberian newspaper ASthe former #99 commented on Rins’ future arrival making a comparison between the arrival of the latter and that of Lorenzo himself, which took place in 2008: “The situation of Rins’ arrival in Yamaha it is very different from mine – has explained – it is true that 2007 was difficult for Yamaha, but in previous years they had won and had a good period. Now, however, he is experiencing one of the worst moments of the last 20 years, because the bike is not competitivesimilar to Honda and far from Ducati, and the team needs to get moving“.

However, again according to the Majorcan, Rins’ arrival could bring advantages to both the driver and the team: “It’s a good deal for both partiesbecause in terms of riding, Rins should be comfortable on the Yamaha – he added – Rins is very good, even if aesthetically he has a different style from mine and from Quartararo, which is more like me. With the Suzuki he won races and even fought for a World Championship, and that bike is similar to the Yamaha because it had a four cylinders in lineTherefore have experience with this type of engine. With the Honda I was surprised by his victory in Austin. I didn’t expect to see him win, but the circumstances were on his side, on a circuit that suits Honda better and that he likes.” Again with regard to Rins, Lorenzo then commented on what the Spaniard’s future could be, also thanks to the injury suffered in the Mugello Sprint race and from which he is still recovering: “Whether or not his future is positive will depend a lot on Yamaha, because nobody can win with a bad bike. If they give him a competitive bike, he will certainly be in fronteven if I see the future of MotoGP very red for the next three or four years”.