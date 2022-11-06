Alex Rins authoritatively conquered the Valencia race, giving great prestige to the final participation in a Suzuki Grand Prix, the team for which the Iberian has always raced in the premier class, since his debut in 2017. Net of the highest step of the podium – the second of the season after that of Australia – the most touching moment must have been the preparation on the grid. In fact, the moments that preceded the training tour represented a way to retrace all the events, both human and sporting, that saw him involved within the Japanese team. “If I have to give this season a title, it would be ‘Effort‘, because we have made an incredible effort to get to where we are – said Rins in the interview released at the end of the race, to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – and in general they have been 6 really intense years, where I learned a lot and in which we did some good races, mixed with other more negative ones, but all with great passion “. The centaur born in 1995, already hired by the team for 2023 LCR – the team of Lucio Cecchinello – then concluded: “I tried to stay calm all weekend, but when I said goodbye to the mechanics on the grid before the start, I started to cryto the point where I told myself that there was a race to do and I had to concentrate, perhaps this was the strongest motivation that pushed me to victory“.





