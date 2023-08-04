Rins’ move for 2024

The most talked about news in the week leading up to the British Grand Prix was inevitably that relating to the Alex Rins’ move to Yamaha for next season, with the Spaniard taking over from Franco Morbidelli in the official team. In this way, despite the victory achieved in the United States, Rins will say goodbye to the team LCR Honda at the end of the world championship after only one year in what was his new team after Suzuki’s withdrawal from competitions.

Signing with Honda at the end of 2022

Interviewed by DAZN on the eve of the Silverstone weekend, in which he will not participate due to a fractured tibia and fibula he sustained at Mugello, Rins first gave his feelings about signing the new contract: “After so many bad days spent in the hospital and without sleep, this news made me very happy – has explained – after Suzuki’s departure we were a bit lost and knocked on all the doors, including the Yamaha one. They told us it couldn’t be done because they had a contract with Morbidelli and Quartararo, and at that point we went to Honda. Seeing how things were going and the position he was in, we introduced ourselves and finally reached an agreement.”

The reason for the separation

But what was the main reason that prompted Rins to leave Honda for Yamaha? The Spaniard answered this question as follows: “What weighed the most is what we saw race by race – has explained – there Honda preferred to let the factory team test the new parts. I’m still competitive and I wish they would support me. Honda isn’t a bad bike, it’s just that the other brands, especially the European ones, have taken two steps forward, while Honda has only made one. In Austin we rode very fast and, despite Bagnaia’s crash, I rode at his pace. When I arrived in the World Championship I had the opportunity to go to various satellite teams, but Davide Brivio bet on me in Suzuki. Then I moved to Honda and now to Yamaha. I am sorry, I’m not going to say noalthough the relationship I have with Lucio Cecchinello is spectacular. I’ve never had such a relationship with a team boss, and the good feeling with the mechanics is incredible. If I’m being honest, I thought about it a bitbut it’s like going to Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

The communication to Cecchinello and the ‘answer’ to Lorenzo

Speaking of the relationship with Cecchinello, Rins also admitted his displeasure in having informed the Venetian team manager of his move to Yamaha: “It was a big blow – He admitted – when I told him I felt bad, but he totally understood. He told me it was a unique opportunity, that it was a factory team and that he deserved to be in a factory team. I feel great at Honda, but I’m sorry that they didn’t give me anything, that they didn’t support me in developing the bike. It’s true that with the team we’ve improved things like the electronics, but when it comes to the chassis, I don’t know if it’s better or worse, but it’s just the simple fact of testing it.”. In conclusion, the 27-year-old Catalan commented on the words of Jorge Lorenzowhich, ad ASadmitted that Rins in Yamaha will bring benefits to both parties due to the experience of the Iberian with the engine used by the Japanese team: “I started racing in MotoGP with a four cylinders in lineI switched to a V-four this year and next year I’m going back to the inline four. I will go back to a factory team, which is the goal I set for myself when I left Suzuki, but there are still many races to go. I have already told my LCR mechanics that I have the same desire as when I arrived at Honda and that I will fight in every race I have left“.