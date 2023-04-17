The winner: “I tried to push hard at the start to stay with Pecco and I was suffering. After his crash I also made a couple of mistakes”. Marini, on his first career podium in MotoGP: “Rins was impossible to beat, but I’m happy with my result”

Claudio Ghisalberti

“I tried to push a lot at the beginning to stay with Pecco and I was suffering a bit in sector 2 and in sector 3. But in the chicanes I was pushing a lot to catch him up.” Alex Rins, after the Austin triumph tries to tame the emotion for the sixth career success in the premier class. “I’m very happy because my victory comes after those in Moto3 and Moto 2 with Suzuki and now I’ve succeeded with Honda. It’s a great joy. I’m very happy and proud of my team. Even my personal one”. Then, before getting on the podium for the award ceremony, he confided in Marini, second, and Quartararo, third: “I was afraid you’d finish. Then Pecco made a small mistake and I told myself I had to stay focused. I was first but almost not I believed it and I even made a couple of small mistakes.” After the awards ceremony Rins deepens: “I’m happy because I had to risk a lot otherwise Pecco would escape. The bike wasn’t bad here and I always try to give one hundred percent. I’m proud”. Then he talks about the team: “I feel very comfortable, they welcomed me with open arms”. Even Lucio Cecchinello, his team manager, is thrilled: “I’m shaking with happiness. It’s incredible what happened. It’s the 100th podium in 27 years of work. But we watched, he did the masterpiece (Rins, ed)” See also Egan Bernal calls Petro's campaign a 'shame'

huge marine — For Luca Marini, second place is equivalent to his first career podium in the premier class. “I didn’t want to make a mistake at the start, in fact Jack overtook me with great aggression and then he was smart – he explains -. Fabio also started very well. Then I knew I had a good pace so I never thought the victory was lost. After Pecco’s crash, I knew that Rins would have managed a little more so I tried to pass Fabio to go and get Alex but he rides very well on this track.Every year he proves to be very strong and it was the same today with Honda. It was impossible to beat but I am satisfied with my result, my pace and my race. It was a huge, impressive race. And it is also a great result for the team. We are working very well, I am satisfied. It is fantastic to work with them”. See also Carnevali: "The offers for Frattesi come from the Premier League"

fourth against trouble — “It’s nice to be back in parc fermé and I hope to do it many more times”. The third step of the podium is as if he had lifted a weight off Fabio Quartararo’s shoulders. “I had to fight a lot in the first laps – he continues – because I knew that if I had been in a backward position, the podium would have been impossible. I did my best and I’m very happy because I’m coming from very difficult races. My team worked very hard and tried to keep calm, which wasn’t easy. The podium doesn’t mean that everything is going well now, on the contrary. Many things are missing on the bike, but we’re working hard. Of course, this podium gives me confidence for the future.”