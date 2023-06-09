Rins in the virtual front row

The free practice of the Italian Grand Prix closed with a positive result for Alex Rins, 3rd behind the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Bezzecchi and above all with the guaranteed pass for tomorrow’s Q2. However, despite the encouraging result, there were moments of tension for the Honda rider during the race PL2 with Fabio Di Giannantoniothe latter finished in 17th position in the final standings and challenged by the Spanish number 42 for two different manoeuvres.

The ‘cancelled’ time attack

In the first case, in the second half of the session, Rins was hampered by the Roman driver at the exit of turn 11, when the latter slowed the opponent during its time attack. An episode that sent the winner of the Grand Prix of the Americas into a rage, who didn’t spare even a gesture of annoyance towards his opponent.

The braking in turn 1

The second act, on the other hand, took shape in the final minutes of the rehearsal and in the braking in the first corner, when the number 49 overtook the Spaniard on the inside, only to lose control of the bike and end up in the gravel. A maneuver also unwelcome by Rins, as he was able to admit to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP: “What I can say is that I squeezed my bike to the max with the package I have to go fast – he has declared – this track is a bit different from Le Mans and Jerez: it’s bigger and faster, we had some problems but I felt better than the last two races.

⚔️ @Rins42 and @FabioDiggia49 seemed to find each other quite a lot on track in #MotoGP P2 And neither were particularly happy with the other! 😬#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ejJbYpFg2R — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 9, 2023

“Di Giannantonio disturbed me a lot. In the first case I was wearing a red helmet and he left the pits without even looking at who was coming up behind him; this made me angry but it can happen. At the second corner of the straight I braked very late and saw someone overtaking me on the inside, and I didn’t understand why he did this. I want to talk to him because I want him to explain“.