Texas sweet home

Alex Rins and Enea Bastianini are the only ones to have won in the MotoGP at Austin outside of Marc Marquezat least for now and as far as the Grand Prix is ​​concerned since today’s Sprint was dominated by Francesco Bagnaia who is a candidate for a solitary ride tomorrow to bring the number of riders scored at the COTA in MotoGP to four since racing in Texas as of 2013.

In today’s Sprint Alex Rins achieved an extraordinary second position also leading the race for a few hundred meters after the attack on Francesco Bagnaia at the end of the snake, a maneuver to which the Ducati rider responded on the straight where the Desmosedicis showed off boundless cavalry as always.

Rins curses Marquez’s absence

“I am very happy because we did an incredible job – the words of Alex Rins to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – we worked a lot with my new team this winter and we took a big step. The race was tough due to the heat, we started without sparing ourselves some decisive overtaking, but behind Pecco I made the small mistake of going wide at Turn 12, but ultimately we had a good race. We’ll see what the conditions will be like tomorrow, because in this heat it will be tough. It was tough for everyone, but I’m happy because I like the track and I went fast. I had a good time yesterday and today in qualifying. I’m squeezing the Honda to the max, and it’s a shame Marc Marquez isn’t here. He has a great talent and I’m sorry not to see him here, not being able to see his data on this track“.

Tomorrow’s program

The MotoGP will be able to test the track conditions in the 10-minute mini warm-up at 4.45 pm Italian time. Then at 18:00 the usual sequence of races with the Moto3 will begin. At 19:20 it will be the turn of Moto2 e at 21:00 instead the Grand Prix of the Americas of the MotoGP class will start with the starting grid obviously identical to that of the Sprint. It should also not be forgotten that in addition to the MotoGP, the World Endurance WEC is also busy on the track with the six hours of Portimao, the two Ferrari 499Ps starting from the second row. Departure at 13:00 and arrival at 19:00, in the evening the engines of the Indycar will also roar in Long Beach in California.