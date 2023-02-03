After six seasons in MotoGP with Suzuki, topped off with five victories and 17 podiums, Alex Rins found itself without a seat for 2023, after the surprising announcement of the Japanese company’s withdrawal from racing. The farewell was a real shock for the two drivers Rins and Mir, who for several races were unable to put in convincing performances on the track, far from their usual standard. Only in the final round of the championship did Rins manage to turn his season around, winning two of the last three races, that of Phillip Island and that of Valencia. Both Spanish riders were welcomed by Hondawho placed Mir in the official team and Rins in Lucio Cecchinello’s customer structure, guaranteeing him however the same bike as his former teammate and Marc Marquez.

In the first tests in Valencia, Rins didn’t seem favorably surprised by the RC213V and the times classification wasn’t in fact generous with him. But next week it’s already testing time and from 10 February there will be another three days on the track in Sepang: “I see this season as a great challenge. My challenge is to bring Honda back to the top, to develop the bike and to adapt to a new team. It will be a season in which I will be called to grow from all points of view“, explained the Catalan centaur during a sponsor event, adding: “The six years in Suzuki have been very intense and we have been a big family, but it’s time to look ahead and give everything for this new project“. In the new team he will find ex Suzuki Ken Kawauchi: “I’m sure there will be big changes, also thanks to his presence. I hope that between Marquez’s, Mir’s and mine’s comments, we can go back to making the Honda a competitive bike”. No anxiety about rivals: “Before looking at the others, we have to look at ourselves and prepare a competitive bike and, personally, adapt to a different driving style from what I was used to”.