The Spaniard has not yet recovered from the tibia and fibula fracture in Mugello and when the World Championship resumes, on 6 August in Great Britain, he will be replaced by his compatriot. Yamaha: wild card for Cal Crutchlow in the Japanese GP, with the Yamalube team’s M1

Alex Rins, freshly married in a wheelchair with his Alexandra, remains in the pits. In fact, the Honda Lcr Spaniard has not yet recovered from the injury he sustained at Mugello, a fractured tibia and fibula, and will not be back on track when the World Championship resumes on the weekend of August 6 at Silverstone. In his place, the LCR Honda team has formalized the signing of his compatriot Iker Lecuona, who will therefore give up participating in the Suzuka 8 Hours that he had won in 2022.

See also From Ali's gloves to Ruth's ball: everyone is crazy about memorabilia lecuona always ready — These are the words of Lecuona, who had already replaced Marc Marquez at Jerez and Joan Mir at Assen during the season, still on the Honda of the Hrc team: “I wish Alex a speedy recovery, but at the same time, I’m happy to get on the bike: I want to give my best and help the team. I like Silverstone and we can have fun, I thank the Honda family and the LCR team for the opportunity”.

wild card crutchlow yamaha at motegi — Speaking of Honda Lcr, its former rider Cal Crutchlow, 37, has announced that he will compete in the Japanese GP, scheduled at Motegi on October 1st, as a wild card for Yamaha, of which he is a test rider. The Briton, who will race with a Yamalube M1, commented the wild card as follows: “I’m happy to race at Motegi with Yamaha: as an official test rider, I do my best to contribute to the development of the M1 and the Japanese GP is a good opportunity to test the prototypes in a race context”. See also Piqué is anguished: the "final revenge" that would close the novel with Shakira