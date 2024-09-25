Cerrone’s records are an integral part of the first wave of techno “made in Naples” with successes in the world between the nineties and the two thousand.

The world of techno and DJs bid farewell to one of its important exponents, loved and esteemed inside and outside Italy. “You taught me so much,” says Joseph Capriati, one of the most famous Italian DJs, bidding farewell to the late artist who left us prematurely today.

“You supported me in difficult moments and we spent entire days making music and talking about life. I will always carry your memory high, wherever I go”, continues Capriati’s moving memory. His words were shared on his Instagram profile to express his pain for the loss of Rino CerroneDJ and his mentor.

The artist passed away at only 52 years old and the underground scene and techno cries for this farewell. In Capriati’s moving memory we read how Cerrone’s passing is painful for the farewell to “a true legend of music”, as well as “a great friend and an extraordinary person”. Many fans in these minutes are commenting pages and pages leaving some words of affection and memories related to Cerrone’s work. “I will remember you with a smile, just as you would have wanted. Rest in peace”, concludes Capriati in his farewell.

Rino Cerrone has been a prominent figure in the underground scene since the early 90s, especially in Naples. In the Neapolitan capital the DJ has made himself known for his progressive and techno evenings, in addition to the very popular after hours. In recent years, he has participated in major events, such as “I Love Techno” in 2002 and “Innercity” in Amsterdam.

His disappearance could only provoke a wave of emotion on social media. Cerrone, in fact, is considered one of the founders of the Neapolitan techno scene, a pioneer of the genre, respected internationally since the 1990s. His records are an integral part of the first wave of techno “made in Naples” with successes around the world between the 1990s and 2000s. The labels that supported him are cult names such as Drumcode, Primate, Analytic Trail, and his own Rilis and UnRilis. Together with other great artists of the Neapolitan scene, Cerrone has contributed to putting Naples at the center of the world map of techno.