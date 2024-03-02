The Italy of the sweet life made up of famous actresses and actors, royalty, nobles, politicians walking in the streets and among the most famous clubs in the center of Rome, told by the voice and images of two great photojournalists: Umberto Pizzi and Rino Barillari, also known as “the king of paparazzi”. 'News shots' by Daniele Valentini, broadcast tomorrow, Sunday 3 March, at 11.40pm on Rai 1 for 'Speciale Tg1', tells a story made up of long stakeouts and trusted informants to capture the fleeting moment: a kiss, a transgression to put on the newspaper page.

Stolen photos, often followed by a daring escape and sometimes by a punch or a broken camera. Elisabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Onassis, Sofia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni, Gina Lollobrigida, Gianni Agnelli, Lady D., Peter O'Toole, Claudia Schiffer are just some of the characters portrayed closely by the two photographers and, for each, the two photojournalists they have anecdotes and indiscretions to reveal. Then the end of the sweet life and the arrival of the years of lead, of the massacres. The objective of the Pizzi and Barillari turns towards crime news events, first of all the kidnapping and killing of Aldo Moro.

The Roman nights have changed enormously, mobile phones now tell all the secrets, but Rino Barillari and Umberto Pizzi are always there, after millions of shots, ready to once again freeze the image that makes the news, the news shot. The editing of the documentary is by Germano Satiri and the research in the Rai archives is by Giulia Trentini. The soundtrack is built with music and songs dedicated to the world of photography.