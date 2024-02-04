with videoCharlotte van Dijke drove over the Zeeland Bridge three times in her life and each time was scarier than the last. She never does that again; then it would be better to take a half-hour detour via the Oosterscheldekering. It turns out that she is far from the only one who ignores the bridge. But there are ways to get rid of that fear, says driving instructor Rinie Vaane.
Sven Remijnsen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rinie #helps #people #fear #tunnels #bridges #Charlotte #39Difficult #overcome39
Leave a Reply