Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen may not have married but has adopted 2 daughters. Both Sushmita’s daughters Rini and Alish have grown up and their pictures and videos are quite popular on social media. Rini has even made her acting debut through a short film. Now for the first time Rini has spoken openly about her mother Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shaul.

In an interview, Rini called Rohman Shaul her ‘Uncle’ and said that she is a person she trusts a lot. Rini described Roman Shawl as a young, kind and loving person. He also told that Rohman Shaul is quite strict for the four themselves, Sushmita and her two daughters. Rini told that her whole family meets on Sunday.



Rini told that on Sunday, the whole family openly enjoys. Most of the four people watch movies together. Rini said, “We are getting to know about him (Rohman), his culture and his family and we feel very good with him.”

