Filming of the Season 2 Of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continue in the UK, even if the authors they are not present on the set. The joke that is circulating among fans is particularly poisonous, according to which with the absence of the two showrunners the series “could improve”.

In fact, not everyone liked the work done by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Data in hand, only 37% of American viewers made it to the end of the series. However the two may be, as per the WGA regulation, the authors cannot modify the script of the series in any way and cannot participate in the creative choices due to the writers’ strike currently in progress.

Supervising the filming are the executive producers Lindsey Weber and directors Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

It is to be said that the hope that Payne and McKay have no influence on the end of filming is quite in vain, given that the two have given instructions in advance on what to do to their collaborators. Furthermore, there are only nineteen days left to filming, so we believe it is impossible that there will be real revolutions, which moreover would not make much sense at this stage.