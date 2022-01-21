This is how the ‘teaser’ of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ was prepared.

Amazon Prime Video continues to create expectation around one of the great premieres of the year: the series set in the fantastic universe that JRR Tolkien conceived and that will be released on September 2.

The platform released the first ‘teaser’ of the fiction a couple of days ago, which will finally be titled ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. The advance, in which a tongue of fire runs through a kind of valleys and reliefs that finally end up forming the letters of the title, does not include images of the series, but it has been a breath of fresh air in an industry that abuses more and more of digital effects. And it is that the ‘teaser’, by Ryan Landon, is pure craftsmanship made with wood, water, smoke and molten metal.

Thanks to the title, in addition, you can guess where the shots of this new fiction set in Middle-earth will go. It was clear that the rights that Amazon Prime Video had acquired did not give them the opportunity to review such well-known stories as ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘The Hobbit’ or ‘The Silmarillion’, so its creators, Patrick McKay and John D Payne, have chosen to develop a prequel that precedes the adventures experienced by Frodo and Bilbo Baggins and filmed by Peter Jackson in his two trilogies.

The rings of power were created by the Mírdain at the beginning of the Second Age of the Sun and endowed with great powers by their creators with the intention of preserving life in Middle-earth, but in reality they were corrupted by Sauron in order to subdue to all the peoples. In this way, the idea of ​​the series is to tell a good part of the events of the Second Age of Middle-earth, prior to the War of the Last Alliance that can be seen in the prologue of ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’. Those plots could be the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic legend of Númenor or the Last Alliance of elves and men, among others.

The first season, which consists of eight episodes, has been shot entirely in New Zealand, where Jackson gave birth to his two trilogies, and some of them have been directed by JA Bayona. The cast includes actors such as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Benjamin Walker, Peter Mulla, Morfydd Clark and Ismael Cruz Córdova.