Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has come to a compromise with adult goods maker Pacific Holdings. This follows from the data on website United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company intended to register Ring O as a sex toy trademark. Starr expressed his objections through legal action, considering the name to be similar to his name. In addition, the company violated its agreement not to register Ring O as a trademark. Until now, toys came out under this name with the approval of the musician.

In the lawsuit, the drummer indicated that various goods are already being produced under his name and that adding sex toys to their ranks could cause confusion among consumers.

The manufacturers went to meet Starr and changed the name of the toys in such a way that Ring and O must necessarily follow a space.

The musician was satisfied with this decision, and he withdrew the lawsuit.

Starr celebrated his 80th birthday on July 7, 2020. Russian fans were among the first to come out with warm words and wishes to the idol. For this, they gathered in an online conference. The moved artist shared a congratulatory video on his page on social networks.