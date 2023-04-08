Abdul Qadir Sankari and his sons, in cooperation with Nasdaq Dubai, rang the trading bell in support of the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and launched the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner. , in order to provide a food safety net for the most needy, and to contribute to combating hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of disasters and crises around the world.

Abdelkader Sankari and his sons pledged to support the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign with an amount of 10 million dirhams annually in five years, with a total of 50 million dirhams, in order to contribute to the activation of sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger in the world.